Obituary: Mary Helen Hubbard Jones, 89, formerly of Mineral Springs

Mary Helen Hubbard Jones, 89, of Mena, formerly of Mineral Springs, died Sunday, May 27, 2018.

She was born Sept. 11, 1928 in the Wright’s Chapel community in Sevier County, to the late Marion Asa Hubbard and Mary Etta Honnell Hubbard. She was a homemaker and a long-time member of the Mineral Springs United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter C. (P.C.) Jones; a daughter, Cheryl Jones; and her siblings, Clyde Hubbard, Iola Evans, Asa Hubbard, Gayle Rice, Elijah Hubbard and Zona Blackwood.

Survivors include: her children, William Jones and wife, Donna, of Mena, Martha Ann Jones and husband, Richard Rightmyer,of Gainesville, Ga., and Timothy Peter Jones of Midlothian, Texas; a sister, Wyble Kibbie of Stockdale, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Mineral Springs Cemetery with Bro. Gary Harrison officiating.

Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...