Obituary: James Sherrill Allen of Nashville

James Sherrill Allen of Nashville, Ark., passed away May 19, 2018 at Baptist Health Center in Little Rock. He was born April 18, 1947, in Nashville, to the late Troy William Allen and Virginia Flemister Allen.

He was wed to his best friend, Angela Ross Allen on Sept. 26, 1969, and had one son, Ross Anthony Allen, born Dec. 20, 1988.

Sherrill was a Baptist and lifelong member of the Bethany Baptist Church in the Possum Holler community of Dierks. He was a graduate of Dierks High School, Class of 1965, and attended Henderson State University. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting quail, pheasant, and deer, and tending to his timberland. He was a lifelong Democrat, and an active member of the Howard County Democratic Party. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family.

He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at the Briar Gypsum plant for 34 years, until he began serving the Nashville School District as school-bus mechanic. He retired in 2011, and always cherished the many friendships made with colleagues.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Troy Allen, of Dierks. He is survived by one brother, William Wayne Allen, of Nashville, and three sisters: Barbara Nell Farnum of Little Rock, Linda Jean Ward of Dierks, and Joyce Marie Manasco, also of Dierks.

A memorial service celebrating his life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Ozan Cemetery in the Bingen community of Nashville. At a later date his ashes will be spread from his favorite deer stand on his property.

