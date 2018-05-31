Obituary: James Dean Reed, 76, of Pontiac, Mich.

James Dean Reed, 76, of Pontiac, Mich., formerly of the Schaal community, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Michigan.

He was born June 12, 1941, the son of the late Ollie and Georgia Reed, and he was a retired automaker.

He was preceded in death by a brother, George Reed.

Survivors include: his wife, Norma Reed; children Donna K. Forbes and husband, Ralph, Mark Wright, and Diana Reed; siblings Antion Reed, Charlie Young, Nora Shadrick, Benny Reed and Linda Trotter.

Funeral services were Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Floyd T. Jeans CME Church in Tollette. Officiating was Rev. Chester R. Jones. Burial followed in Tollette Cemetery in the Schaal community under direction of McFadden & Hitchy Funeral Enterprises.

