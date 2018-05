Obituary: Gregory Alan Sillavan, 53, of Lockesburg

Gregory Alan Sillavan, 53 of Lockesburg, died Friday April 27, 2018.

He was born Sept. 13, 1964, in Nashville to Swannie Sillavan and the late Pauline Adair Sillavan.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lockesburg.

Survivors include: his wife, Brenda McWhorter Sillavan of Lockesburg; children Cameron Sillavan and wife Ginger of Texarkana, and Katelyn Sillavan of Lockesburg; sisters, Paula Sillavan of Elkhart, Kans, and Kim Dougan of Prescott; also a granddaughter.

The family will hold a memorial service later.

