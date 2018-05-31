Obituary: Gayla Marlynn Miller Wallace, 59, of Dierks

Gayla Marlynn Miller Wallace, 59, of Dierks, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at her home in Dierks.

She was born Feb. 9, 1959 in Idabel, Okla., to the late Herbert and Marzell Wright Miller. She was employed by Poulan Weedeater and she was a cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Wallace; and a brother, Clifford Miller.

Survivors include: a son, Jason Stapp; a daughter, Angie McBride; two brothers, Larry Miller of Houston, Texas, and Paul Glen Miller of Ft. Smith; a sister, Donna Butler of Dierks; also grandchildren.

Services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Bro. Larry Eason officiating. Burial followed in the Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home in Dierks.

