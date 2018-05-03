Obituary: D.D. Coulter, 90, of Lockesburg

D.D. Coulter, 90, of Lockesburg, died April 26, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Roland Piggee Memorial Baptist Church located on Hwy. 27 west of Mineral Springs. The officiating minister will be pastor Richard Dixon. Burial will follow at Graves Chapel in Lockesburg.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. before the funeral service.

He is survived by two sons, Freddie Coulter of Flint, Mich., and Lindell Coulter of Lockesburg; five daughters, Carolyn Austin of Little Rock, Minnie Johnson of Springfield, Mo., Barbara Smith of Lockesburg, Wanda Coulter of Springfield, Mo., and Loretta Hill of Daingerfield, Texas; a sister, Hazel Johnson of Hot Springs; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home, Stamps, Ark.

