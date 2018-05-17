Obituary: Charles Eugen Ray, 85, of Nashville

Charles Eugene Ray, 85 of Nashville, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in California.

He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Nashville, the son of the late Banks Ray, Sr., and Helen McIlveene Ray.

He was a retired business owner and a member of the Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Peggy Robinson Ray; one son, Eddie Ray; one daughter, Ginger Ray; also a sister; Betty Ray; two brothers, Hansford Ray and Banks Ray, Jr.

Survivors include: his children, Sandy Jones and husband Tom of San Diego, Jimmy Ray and wife Sherry of Nashville; a brother, Bobby Ray of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Cross Point Cowboy Church with Bro. Brian Adair and Bro. Don Jones officiating. Interment followed in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at the church on Monday before service time. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

