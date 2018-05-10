Obituary: Betty Jo Parish, 85, of Nashville

Betty Jo Parish of Nashville, Ark., went home to be with the Lord on May 5th, 2018, at Nashville Nursing and Rehab the age of 85. She was born on June 29, 1932 in Nashville to Earl and Willie Myrick Jones of Nashville, Arkansas.

She graduated from Nashville High School in 1950. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Clayton Parish; her brother, John David Jones; and a sister, Lola Faye Jones, all of Nashville.

She is survived by: one son and daughter-in-law, Clayton Dwayne and Sonja Parish of Lockesburg, Ark.; one grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Nicholas and Vicki Parish of Enola, Ark.; one granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Katrina and Jacob Barton of Marshall, Ark.; two great-grandchildren, Josiah Parish Enola, Ark.; and Makayla Barton of Marshall, Ark.; one sister and her husband, Lula and James Stuaib of Hust, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews; a special friend, Liz Tomerlin; and many friends.

Funeral services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 8th, at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. David Cassady officiating. Burial followed in Unity Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The family received friends Monday May 7th from 6-8 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Missionary Baptist Church.

Like this: Like Loading...