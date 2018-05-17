Nashville graduation Sunday at Scrapper Arena

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Graduation exercises for the Nashville High School class of 2018 will be held Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at Scrapper Arena. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

The program will include the welcome in English by Zackary Noah Williams, welcome in Spanish by Laisa Jacqueline Ramirez, introduction of speaker by Rykia Savon Lee Swift, faculty charge to graduates by retiring English and journalism teacher Judy Jones, class song “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery, review of scholarships by counselor Crystal Evans, presentation of diplomas by Principal Tate Gordon and school board president Monica Clark.

Class rankings for valedictorian, salutatorian and honor graduates were determined following semester exams. Those students will be recognized Thursday, May 18, at the Rafe Goodlett Honor Graduate Banquet sponsored by the Nashville Lions Club.

Members of the senior class include the following:

Carlin Jawayne Adams, Jessica Yamileth Aguilar, Caitlin Nicole Allen, Omega Arce, Joshua Levi Avery, Jasmin Bautista, Khalid Malik Benson, Joel Antonio Betancourt, Tommie Betts, Dillon O’neal Billins, Jessica Rachaele Bradford, Mackenzie Grace Brown, Mackenzie Lanaesia Brown, Alexis Deshae Bullock, Hunter Lee Burton, Ernesto Bedolia Bustamante, Jasmin Camacho, Malcom Jamall Campbell, Isaias Castro, Julieta Rodriguez, Shunta Jerod Childress Jr., Emily Rebecca Elements, Jarrod Alan Cochran, Jase Lee Coleman,

Alexa Dawn Copeland, John Mark Cox III, Brookelyen Elizabeth Cox, Christian Thomas Davis, Jesse Ray Davis, Blake Turner Dinkins, Peyton Mackenzie Dodd, Victoria Taylor Erwin, Lynsey Taylor Fatherree, Jhalon Deuntre Marguis Finley, Monique Flores, Abagail Marie Frohnappel, Monica Garcia, John Robert Grace, Felicity Arion Green, Daviyona Darshay Grundy, Zorayda Lissette Guerrero, Tyler Joe Hanson, John Payton Hardin, Trent Deshawn Harris Jr., Tyae Tre’von Harris, Jhamilex Hernandez, Maria Del Rocio Hernandez,

Olivia Frances Herzog, Anastasia Dawn Hibberd, Davion Marquez Holmes, Kailus Wavon Hughes, William Alec Jackson, Hunter Lee Jones, Braylon Cole Kelley, Domonick Daurice Kight, Jerry Lee King Jr., Dylan Scott King, Gage Lee Kropf, Ethan Kingsley Kuntz, Garrett Garner Lance, Caitlynn Grace Leslie, Leslie Leeann Lingo, Anthony Thomas Linville, Kyle Christopher Little, Keonta Dreshawn Lofton, Martha Lugo, Ricardo Marrufo, Jacqueline Lizbeth Martinez, Savanah Rose McCain, Kianna Cortez McElroy, Christopher Hunter J. McGilberry,

Alexis Mendez, John Robert Middleton, Madison McRae Miller, Shayla Nichelle Miller, Alysha Tre’shone Morgan, Jeremiah Rashun Morris, Jason Patrick Mullins, Ladaria Sharda Murry, Ca-

leb Alexander Newton, Lindsey Nicole O’donnell, Shannon Kelli O’Donnell, Jorge Padilla, Lukas Zane Pearson, Breanna Reese Peebles, Gerson Jose Perez, Graciela Perez, Ty’anthony Jaquon Pettway, Cristian Pioquinto Ortiz, Stephanie Piza, Dalton Lee Potter,

Laisa Jacqueline Ramirez, Alyssa Claire Rather, X’aivier Darrell Reed, Christian Blake Reisinger, Jordan Danielle Revels, Joseph Allen Robbins Jr., Seth Aaron Roberts, Maria Isabelle Romero, Estalin Rosas, Nadia Cheslea Rourk, Alyssa Ryan, Marlen Yadari Santamaria-Baizabal, Marco Antonio Santana, Audrie Sheree Scott,

