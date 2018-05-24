Nashville doctor named to Arkansas Medical Society Board of Trustees

Nashville Family Physician, Ngozidilenna Wilkins, MD, will work alongside physicians from across the state to protect the interest of patients and improve the health of all Arkansans. As a member of the Arkansas Medical Society Board of Trustees, Dr. Wilkins will represent the citizens and physicians of Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Pike, Polk and Sevier counties.

For over 140 years, the Arkansas Medical Society has served the physicians and patients of Arkansas. This year in the Arkansas Legislature, AMS successfully supported legislation expanding access to physicians using telemedicine technologies, supported efforts to increase access to care through the Arkansas Works Medicaid expansion program, and supported a patient’s right to know where to find their physician in the event the physician changes practice location. The AMS is currently fighting for meaningful tort reform that will help put Arkansas on a level playing field to compete to grow jobs or recruit doctors to care for our loved ones.

Other significant legislative advances for Arkansas patients and physicians supported by AMS in the past include: establishing a statewide trauma system, passage of the Clean Indoor Air Act, funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs, funding cancer research, providing vision screening in schools, and protecting an Arkansan’s right to choose their physician through “Any Willing Provider” legislation. The Arkansas Medical Society is a voluntary professional association, established in 1875, representing more than 4,300 physicians and medical students as well as the patients and communities they serve.

