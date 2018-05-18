Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: A Real Art Critic

BASEBALL FANS AND FASHION. There are two things I learned by hanging out for photos at the City Park and at Wilson Park for the softball and baseball championships here last week.

(1) Railbirds aren’t limited to football. And our John Balch is a real baseball fan who has seen lots of high school games in many area ballparks. He says that every park has railbirds. At Wilson Park, Friday, for Nashville’s match with Central Arkansas Christian, the hometown railbirds stretched nearly all the way to the outfield fence. The stands were full, too. Baseball railbirds are better behaved than football railbirds. Just my observation.

(2) Softball Moms who were accompanying their little darlings’ team (town name ####### withheld out of simple good manners) had more tattoos than the entire ship’s company of the USS Yorktown in 1966. And I am just guessing that some of the moms might have had tattoos in places not normally seen by the general public. Although, if asked, I would be willing to inspect the moms’ hidden tattoos. Strictly for artistic merit, you understand.

Even football railbirds are better behaved than the Softball Moms representing the fine town of #######.

Confession: I tried to get a tattoo once.

It was when I was a model Seaman Apprentice setting scholastic records at the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Sonar School in Key West, Fla. I was probably all of 19 years of age. And smart far, far beyond those years.

One fine Saturday several of us decided it was high time we got ourselves a tattoo. So we bummed a ride to Miami and looked for the only tattoo parlor in town (I know this is hard to believe. There was only one then; I’m guessing that there are probably 400-500 tattoo parlors there today.)

But when our carload of gallant clearheaded sailors got to Miami, just itching to spend payday loot on skin art, the ONLY tattoo parlor in town was closed. On a Saturday afternoon. You’ll notice I’m making no comment about the sobriety of our Key West sailors.

I’m thinking that a delegation of Softball Moms from ######## has made several trips to Miami.

•••••

CONGRATULATIONS. A tip of the cap (if I had one) to the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department and to the entire Center Point community on their successful fund-raiser, Saturday. Fire Chief Alan Green says that best estimate is that maybe as many as 500-600 people were served. My experience has been that Center Point pulls together better than lots of crossroad communities for community events. How many little communities do you know with their own regular blood drives?

CONGRATULATIONS. Nashville mail carriers collected 3,300 pounds of food, Saturday, to be turned over to local food pantries. This is an annual project. Sad but true — in the midst of our apparent prosperity here there are still some people going hungry. Thank you, mail carriers

CONGRATULATIONS. Offered ahead of time, but offered confidently anyway to members of the Rusty Relics Antique Tractor Club. I’ll see you all out at Yorks Chapel on Saturday.

•••••

ANIMAL CRACKERS. Maybe 2018 will be remembered as the summer that lots of backyards had orioles and we all talked a lot about birds.

One lady told me that she had been watching bluebirds in her backyard and was stunned to see one with a white head. I don’t think she had been drinking, but I cannot imagine a bluebird with a white head.

On the other hand, Mark and Kim Millwood say they’ve seen that flock of blackbirds with one albino that I wrote about last week. They even showed me a video of the bird taken by a talented daughter.

Mark suggests that the flock may be hanging around the Tyson feed mill south of town. It’s not far from the Millwood acres. Upon consideration, that area may have been where I first saw the albino.

A guy sitting beside me at the doctor’s office said he’s had a blonde deer at his place this spring. Real blonde or blond, not albino, he insisted.

Rare animals, all.

Even that dancing albino possum I wrote about last week. Both of my regular readers will remember that some guy reported seeing the critter in the parking lot of an entertainment center on the Oklahoma Line. But that’s another story and I’m sure you wouldn’t be interested.

•••••

DANGEROUS TIMES. Daughter Julie learned to drive on deserted country lanes in south Howard County. It all went pretty well.

Now, she’s teaching Miss Carsyn Elizabeth Murphy, age 14, how to drive. But, in Maumelle, you can either take your driver training out in the fast lane on I-40 or in the parking lot of the high school. Even at school the light poles try to jump out in front of young drivers.

Carsyn, I am sure, will be the safest driver in the history of the world. Even so, I will wear a crash helmet when she’s at the wheel.

•••••

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: Your body uses 300 muscles to balance itself when you are standing still.

•••••

WORD GAMES. The twins: Pins and Needles. They are no fun to be around, and they make everyone else nervous.

•••••

HE SAID: “To those of you who received honours, awards and distinctions, I say well done. And to the C students, I say you, too, can be president of the United States.” George W. Bush, 41st President of the United States (Wasn’t it nice when our president was a gentleman with a sense of humor?)

•••••

SHE SAID: “Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of husbands. Remember all men would be tyrants if they could.” Abigail Adams, First Lady

•••••

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

