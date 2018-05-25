Miller County wreck results in negligent homicide charge for Ozan driver, 63

An Ozan man is scheduled to go before a Miller County jury June 18 on a charge of negligent homicide.

Forrest Rector Stewart, Jr., 63, was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine in Miller County on Nov. 2, 2017, when, according to the Texarkana Gazette, his vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 67 and had a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by James Crowe, 24, no race or address available.

Crowe was pronounced dead at the scene. Nearly three months later Stewart was arrested.

He was charged and was eventually released on bond of $75,000.

The charge carries a sentence of 5-20 years and a fine up to $15,000.

