Kayak Festival to return to Dierks’ Horseshoe Bend June 1-3

The Dierks Kayak Festival will return to Horseshoe Bend below Dierks Lake June 1-3.

The 2017 event was cancelled but organizers said the event will take place “no matter if we have water or not on those dates.” There will be a kayak instructional class that will cost $45 per person.

To sign up for the class, go to kayakrepublic.us.

Once signed up, participants will get a free T-shirt and Kayak Republic sticker.

A kayak race from the dam to the beach is free to compete in and is open to the public.

Anyone participating in any event must sign an ACA waiver and pay a $5 ACA insurance fee unless already an ACA member. Sign up for the race will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2.

Festival organizers are inviting the public to come to the Dierks Kayak Festival and learn how to white water kayak or just come by and watch the area professionals “twist, turn and loop” their way to win prizes.

