Howard County Relay for Life June 2 at fairgrounds

The annual Howard County Relay for Life fund-raiser will change locations this year from the city park to the Howard County Fairgrounds in Nashville.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) event will be held Saturday, June 2, starting at 4 p.m. with booths opening followed by a survivor reception at 5 p.m.

The Relay for Life opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

From 6:30-9 p.m., local entertainers and the band Download will perform.

The closing ceremony is set for 10 p.m.

Relay For Life is the signature fund-raiser for the ACS.

Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in thousands of communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

These events are designed to bring communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

