Howard County Election Results

Nashville News Leader
Complete Howard County Election Results:
In the Republican Primary 
U.S. Congress District 04
Randy Caldwell 84
Bruce Westerman 430

Governor
Jan Morgan 268
Asa Hutchison 262

Secretary of State
Trevor Down 204
John Thurston 300

In the Democratic Primary 
Governor
Leticia Sanders 278
Jared K Henderson 383

Mayor of City of Nashville
Don White 225
Billy Ray Jones 325

Nashville Alderman WD 6 Pos 1
Jimmy Dale 53
Andy Anderson 57

State Supreme Court Pos 3
Courtney Goodson 489
Kenneth Hixson 365
David Sterling 331

Mineral Springs School Board Zone 2
Dorothy Vaughn 8

Mineral Springs School Board Zone 6
Jaimie Hosey Jackson 24

Nashville School Board Zone 5
Monica D. Clark 46
Jamara Finley 65

Dierks School Board 
Jeffrey T. Mounts 120

Cossatot River School District
For Tax 29
Against Tax 17

Nashville School District 1 Zone 5
For Tax 64
Against Tax 53

Nashville School District 1 Zone 1234
For Tax 487
Against Tax 350

Dierks School District 2
For Tax 69
Against Tax 57

Mineral Springs School District 3
For Tax 81
Against Tax 69

