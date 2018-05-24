Complete Howard County Election Results:
In the Republican Primary
U.S. Congress District 04
Randy Caldwell 84
Bruce Westerman 430
Governor
Jan Morgan 268
Asa Hutchison 262
Secretary of State
Trevor Down 204
John Thurston 300
In the Democratic Primary
Governor
Leticia Sanders 278
Jared K Henderson 383
Mayor of City of Nashville
Don White 225
Billy Ray Jones 325
Nashville Alderman WD 6 Pos 1
Jimmy Dale 53
Andy Anderson 57
State Supreme Court Pos 3
Courtney Goodson 489
Kenneth Hixson 365
David Sterling 331
Mineral Springs School Board Zone 2
Dorothy Vaughn 8
Mineral Springs School Board Zone 6
Jaimie Hosey Jackson 24
Nashville School Board Zone 5
Monica D. Clark 46
Jamara Finley 65
Dierks School Board
Jeffrey T. Mounts 120
Cossatot River School District
For Tax 29
Against Tax 17
Nashville School District 1 Zone 5
For Tax 64
Against Tax 53
Nashville School District 1 Zone 1234
For Tax 487
Against Tax 350
Dierks School District 2
For Tax 69
Against Tax 57
Mineral Springs School District 3
For Tax 81
Against Tax 69