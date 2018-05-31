Hempstead County introduces passport program for 200th birthday

The Hempstead County Bicentennial Committee has announced the official passport program to help celebrate 200th birthday of Hempstead County, which was formed on Dec. 15, 1818.

This program invites Hempstead County residents and visitors to 20 stamping stations around the county. Directions to each can be found in the passport. Once you have all 20 stamps, you can detach the card at the back and mail it to the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce in exchange for a commemorative coin.

Unless the station has visiting hours, the stamp will be located outside the building in a container. If you are unable to find the stamping station you can take a “selfie” at the station and attach it to your passport in lieu of a stamp.

Passports can be picked up at the following locations in Hempstead County: Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce; Clinton Birthplace National Historic Site; Rick Evans Grandview Prairie; Historic Washington State Park; Hempstead County Clerk’s Office; Farmers Bank and Trust; Bancorpsouth; Diamond State Bank; First National Bank of Tom Bean; Tailgaters Burger Company; Hope Visitor Center & Train Depot and Hope Fair Park.

The program will run through Dec. 31, 2018. You can share photos of your visits to different locations of Hempstead County using #Hempstead200 via Facebook.

The Hempstead County Bicentennial Committee seeks to promote events and celebrations around this significant year for Hempstead County.

For more information and updates concerning the Hempstead County Bicentennial visit www.hempstead200.com or email hempstead200@gmail.com. On Facebook visit “@Hempstead200”.

