Early voting opens May 7 for primaries

Eligible persons who wish to participate in the May 22 preferential primary election have only a few days remaining to update if a change of address is needed. The deadline has already passed to register to vote in the primary.

Early voting will begin on Monday, May 7, for all of Howard County.

The voting place at the Carter Day Training Center, N. Main St., Nashville, will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day except for Saturdays May 12 and May 19 when hours will be 10-4, and on Monday, May 21, the last day to vote early, when hours will be 8-5.

On election day, polls will be open 7:30-7:30.

Voters may vote in either the Democratic or Republican Party primary, but not both.

There has been no change in voting places since the last General Election, but that will change in the 2018 General Election in November.

Voter ID

Voters will be required to provide a photo identification card such as a driver’s license, concealed handgun license, passport, military ID student or employee ID from a school, public assistance ID with photograph, or a voter ID card issued by the county clerk.

An Arkansas judge’s recent decision that blocks the photo ID requirement on grounds of being unconstitutional is under appeal.

Persons who have had a name or address change should contact the county clerk, 870-845-7502, to update their information.

The clerk can also provide correct voting site.

