Dierks Kayak Festival cancelled

The Dierks Kayak Festival set for this weekend (June 1-3) at Dierks has been cancelled, according to organizers, who issued the following statement on Facebook:

Well this is a post I didn’t want to post! The Festival has been cancelled due to not enough water in the reservoir. Kayak Republic wanted to get the word out so you can make other plans. We want to thank all of our sponsors and people that were planning to attend. We will be planning another festival and hope to have your support in doing so! Thanks again for the support!!

Like this: Like Loading...