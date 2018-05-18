Cookbooks donated to Howard County Library By Nashville News Leader - May 18, 2018 33 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet COOKBOOKS DONATED. (From left) Howard County Farmers’ Market Day Manager Pearl Snell, Farmers’ Market vendor Cindy Jackson (LuLu’s Delights), Librarian Janice Curry, Librarian Assistant Nicole McGilberry, and Farmers’ Market Volunteer Margaret Villas are pictured with a donation of more than 75 cookbooks to the Howard County Library. These books are part of a special library collection dedicated to organic gardening and healthy nutrition donated by Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden (NDOG) and Howard County Farmers’ Market to the Howard County Library. The special collection has been made possible by several grants from Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas.Like this:Like Loading... Related