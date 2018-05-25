Cars, vendors and musical reunions to highlight Good Ol’ Days this weekend

The Mount Ida PTO proudly presents the Good Ol’ Days Car Show Saturday, May 26, on the square in Mount Ida. All makes and models are welcome to participate in the annual event.

The annual car show is always one of the highlights of the event with vehicles of all makes and models vying for over 25 awards to be presented.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee prior to Saturday is $20 for the first entry with additional entries at $15 each. The day of the show it will be $25 for the first entry and $20 for each additional entry. Organizers ask you make checks payable to Mount Ida PTO. They also want to remind everyone that entry fees are tax deductible.

Vehicles will be competing in a host of categories including: pre 1949 custom/modified, 1950-63 original, 1950-63 custom/modified, 1964-74 original, 1964-74 custom/modified, 1975-84 original, 1975-84 custom/modified, 1985-93 original, 1985-93 custom/modified, 1994-2004 original, 1994-2004 custom/modified, 2005-current original, 2005-current custom/modified, Muscle Car 1966-71, Pre1986 antique motorcycle, street rod, sport truck, Jeep, Corvette, and cruisers. Awards will also be presented for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine and Best of Show.

The awards will be presented at 2 p.m. on the square.

Activities will kick off Friday afternoon with vendors setting up around 12 p.m. and staying through Saturday afternoon. This year’s Good Ol’ Days provides an array of vendors featuring items such as unique jewelry, art and photography, knives, purses, blankets, Scentsy products, women’s apparel, home improvement and decor, a quilt raffle. There will also be local craft vendors including pottery and pottery demonstrations. Don’t forget the food while your there with plenty of good eats to enjoy. Mini golf and live music will be available throughout the day, as well as other fun things for people of all ages.

Good Ol’ Days wouldn’t be complete without live music and this year is no exception.

Friday night starts things off with the Good Ol’ Gospel Show at 6 p.m. This year’s show will feature the Hardidge Sisters and the Rose Family Band.

Saturday offers a rare treat with everyone’s favorite guitar picker John Talley reuniting with the surviving members of Blue Blazes for what might be the last time they perform together. They will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Ouachita River Band will also be performing throughout the day.

The Good Ol’ Days wraps things up with style as Mike Mayberry and the Slowhands take to the Front Porch Stage at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Good Ol’ Days contact the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce at (870) 867-2723, or check them out on Facebook.

