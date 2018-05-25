Blevins man earns UAHT’s Outstanding Alum Award

Since the year 2000, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) has honored an annual outstanding alumnus.

This individual is someone who renders special and outstanding service to the College, brings distinction to the College, and/or brings recognition to the College through outstanding service and significant contributions to his or her community, state and/or nation. UAHT is proud to announce the 2018 recipient of the Outstanding Alum Award is Justice West.

West is a 2007 graduate of Blevins High School. He became the youngest high school student to ever take classes at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope when he enrolled in the summer II term of 2001 when he was only 11 years old. He continued taking concurrent credit classes at the college until he graduated high school in 2008. He had earned enough credits that it only took him one year to obtain his Associate of Arts degree from UACCH in 2009.

In 2012 he earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). After completing his BSN, Justice began practicing nursing and enrolled in the Walden University Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) – Family Nurse Practitioner program which he graduated from this spring. He currently works as an emergency room nurse at the Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville.

According to his nomination letter, “Justice brings recognition to UAHT through his outstanding service and significant contributions to his community. Anyone that knows Justice knows that he is always willing to help anyone in need.”

Justice serves his community as a first responder and as a member of the volunteer fire department. He served for two years on the Blevins School Board, one of which he was president.

“Justice never meets a stranger, and everyone who meets him likes him” stated to the letter. “He is a good provider for his wife and children, and he cares about their future, as well as all of the children and employees at Blevins School. His dedication to the people of his school and community is made evident through the positive role model he sets for his peers. I heard a story once about a student-athlete that was injured at a ballgame that Justice attended. He carried the student-athlete off the court and took care of her injuries. That is just one example of the level of compassion that he has for others.”

Like this: Like Loading...