Arkansas Children’s Hospital benefit May 12 at The Black Pearl

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

The Third Annual Arkansas Children’s Hospital Benefit will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 at The Black Pearl in Mineral Springs. The Black Pearl is located at 402 East Runnels Street in Mineral Springs.

Tickets are $30 each and are available at Trendsetters – located at 601 N. Main St. in Nashville. More than 120 tickets have been sold.

Benefit co-founder and organizer, Gail Hearnsberger, said that the each year the benefit has raised $15,000 for the Hematology-Oncology unit at ACH.

Hearnsberger, who owns and operates Trendsetters, said the idea to donate the money to the unit was from Kaden Peebles.

Hearnsberger explained that three years ago, the idea of a benefit show was Wendy Haddan’s idea. The two women decided to add a fashion show with clothing from Trendsetters.

There will be 25 models wearing clothes and accessories from Trendsetters.

There will also be 25 children models wearing Matilda Jane clothes provided by Leah Millwood Pope.

“The money from the past two benefits has gone towards ACH’s Hematology-Oncology Unit,” Peebles began.

“It has helped support oncology research specifically at ACH, the family house on the floor that provides food, games, laundry supplies, and other services to the pediatric oncology patients and families, and medical supplies needed on the unit. This year the funds raised will be going to the Hematology-Oncology unit for the same things as previous years, as well as the new Oncology Transplant unit that is currently being built at ACH. With the new transplant unit, patients who need stem cell transplants (like myself and several of my friends) will not have to travel to other states to receive the care they need.”

There will be a silent auction with numerous items to bid on including tool sets, painting vouchers, floral arrangements, jewelry, and more. Hearnsberger confirmed that this year, the benefit has tentatively raised $20,000.

“We will have a station set up where attendees can learn more information about joining the bone marrow registry and join if they would like. The registry is how I found my match for my transplant, which was my only cure. All people have to do to get on the registry and potentially save someone’s life is fill out paperwork and swab their cheeks. We will have volunteers on site to help attendees join the registry. All of the supplies will be there and it will be free of charge for people to join,” Peebles added.

In addition to Kaden Peebles, Breanna Peebles, Dr. Robert Arrington, and Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton will be the speakers for the event. Kevin Brazil, Abi Rucker, and Elizabeth Spradling will provide entertainment.

For more information, call Hearnsberger at (870) 845-9780 or Trendsetters at (870) 845-0046.

