Antique tractor show to be held Saturday

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

For the 15th year, people who love old and restored tractors will gather at a large grassy lot in the Yorks Chapel community Saturday, May 19, for the annual Rusty Relics Antique Tractor Show.

One of the organizers of the event, Lesley White, spoke to the Nashville Rotary Club last Wednesday, May 9, and invited the club to come out.

There will be about 100 old tractors on display, brought often at great distances by proud owners. Sometimes there is a display of working old engines.

Visitors are invited to actually drive some of the tractors, and there will be a number of events — like the “slow” race and the “blindfold” couples race — featured.

Each year club members restore an old tractor and raffle it off. The tractor this year is a 1954 Farmall.

There will be barbecue and refreshments at Saturday’s show.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the site, which is the intersection of Yorks Chapel Road and Hwy. 355 west of Nashville.

“There will be many fun things going on,” White said, reminding the club that admission is free.

Club president Carol Murray presided. A visitor was Trey Foster, a civil engineer from Vilonia, who is working with the city on a sidewalks project.

