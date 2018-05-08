8th Prospectors’ Gemboree June 16 at Crater of Diamonds

By Waymon Cox

Greetings from Crater of Diamonds State Park!

We are ready for another exciting summer and look forward to meeting the thousands of people who visit Southwest Arkansas to search for diamonds in the months to come. On Saturday, June 16, the Crater of Diamonds will host a family event celebrating our visitors and diamond miners in Arkansas during the 8th Annual Prospectors’ Gemboree!

Festivities will include fun games throughout the day, like our egg toss and diamond digging contest. Visitors can also search for prizes hidden throughout the park’s diamond search area in our annual treasure hunt. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to meet Crater diamond finders and collectors and hear the stories “behind the finds” during our 12th Annual Famous Crater Diamonds Exhibition, a rare display of diamonds found in Arkansas!

A complete schedule will be available at the park on the day of the event. All games and activities are free with the purchase of admission to search for diamonds ($10.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages six through 12; ages five and under are free). For more information, contact Crater of Diamonds State Park at 870-285-3113, or email CraterofDiamonds@arkansas.com.

Join us for a “gem” of a time, as we celebrate diamond miners in Arkansas during Prospectors’ Gemboree!

Date last plowed: March 16

Most recent significant rain: May 4

Diamond finds

100 points = 1 carat

May 6 – Bryan Pettit, Georgetown, N.Y., 4 pt. white; Bryan Pettit, Georgetown, N.Y., 7 pt. white

May 7 – Janet Lentz, Orange, Ind., 6 pt. white

May 8 – Phil Perrotto, Loveland, Colo., 8 pt. white

May 9 – Tim Young, Tuttle, Okla., 5 white, 13 pt. white, 16 pt. yellow, 66 pt. white

May 9 – Mendy Sparkman, Angleton, Texas, 39 pt. yellow

May 10 – Jack Pearadin, Murfreesboro, Ark., 7 pt. yellow

May 11 – Troy Savage, Antlers, Okla., 3 pt. white

