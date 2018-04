The Eagles in Nashville will host a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday, April 28, from 8-10 a.m.

The breakfast will be free to all veterans and guests. The menu will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.

The Eagles is located at 1288 Mine Street. RSVP to (870) 845-2590 by April 25.

