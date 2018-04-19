Umpire tornado rated EF-1

There were no injuries and little residential damage, Friday night, April 13 when a tornado raked across northern Howard County.
In the Umpire area, chicken houses and other farm outbuildings were destroyed.
County Judge Kevin Smith dispatched a road crew to the area where they worked clearing roads until 2 a.m. Saturday. They returned Monday morning.
The tornado felled trees and damaged structures around Shady Lake nearby.
The National Weather Service has rated the Umpire twister as an EF-1.
The NWS has determined that the storm system that produced the Howard County tornado spawned eight other tornadoes across the state. They include:
Mountainburg EF-2
Lavaca EF-1
Oppelo EF-0
Gamaliel EF-1
Southwest Ashley County EF-1
Crossett EF-1
Montrose EF-2