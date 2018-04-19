Home Breaking News Umpire tornado rated EF-1

Umpire tornado rated EF-1

By
Nashville News Leader
-
173
0
SHARE
News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH SHEARED OFF. The debris from the Friday, April 13 tornado was thick on Battle Hill Road, just up from the Umpire School campus. The storm system that pushed through the state spawned more than 10 tornadoes. Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department employees were on the scene Monday morning clearing the right-of-ways along Highway 278.
News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH
CLEAN UP. A broken pine tree frames workers cleaning up after a tornado April 13 in north Howard County. Numerous trees were blown down and buildings were damaged by the storm.

There were no injuries and little residential damage, Friday night, April 13 when a tornado raked across northern Howard County.

In the Umpire area, chicken houses and other farm outbuildings were destroyed.

County Judge Kevin Smith dispatched a road crew to the area where they worked clearing roads until 2 a.m. Saturday. They returned Monday morning.

The tornado felled trees and damaged structures around Shady Lake nearby.

The National Weather Service has rated the Umpire twister as an EF-1.

The NWS has determined that the storm system that produced the Howard County tornado spawned eight other tornadoes across the state. They include:

Mountainburg EF-2

Lavaca EF-1

Oppelo EF-0

Gamaliel EF-1

Southwest Ashley County EF-1

Crossett EF-1

Montrose EF-2

More damage in Umpire

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR