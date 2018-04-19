Umpire tornado rated EF-1

There were no injuries and little residential damage, Friday night, April 13 when a tornado raked across northern Howard County.

In the Umpire area, chicken houses and other farm outbuildings were destroyed.

County Judge Kevin Smith dispatched a road crew to the area where they worked clearing roads until 2 a.m. Saturday. They returned Monday morning.

The tornado felled trees and damaged structures around Shady Lake nearby.

The National Weather Service has rated the Umpire twister as an EF-1.

The NWS has determined that the storm system that produced the Howard County tornado spawned eight other tornadoes across the state. They include:

Mountainburg EF-2

Lavaca EF-1

Oppelo EF-0

Gamaliel EF-1

Southwest Ashley County EF-1

Crossett EF-1

Montrose EF-2

