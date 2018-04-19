UA Cossatot appoints Pinkerton to board

The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees, in a regularly scheduled meeting, ratified the appointment of Tim Pinkerton to the University of Arkansas Cossatot Board of Visitors.

A native of Umpire, Pinkerton is Senior Vice-President of First State Bank in Nashville.

“Mr. Pinkerton is a community and civic-minded person who brings 34 years of banking and economic development experience to the board,” said UA Cossatot Chancellor Steve Cole.

“He also knows the true value of our college as his daughter earned a degree from UA Cossatot.”

Pinkerton will serve on the Board of Visitors until June 30, 2022, and will represent Howard County.

Pinkerton is a 1982 business administration graduate of Henderson State University. He is a member of Rotary and a board member for the Howard County Children’s Center. Pinkerton is married to the former Dena Brewer of Bismarck and has one daughter, Lauren Zylks, of Conway. He is also a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville.

