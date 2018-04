The University of Arkansas Cossatot will hold a Men’s Club Basketball tryout on Saturday, April 21, from 1-3:00 p.m. at the old Nashville High School gymnasium at 1301 Mt. Pleasant Drive.

Persons trying-out should visit cccua.edu/basketball and complete an Athletic Information Request form and the Club Sports Tryout Release Waiver. They should bring the waiver to the tryout or email the completed waiver to wgarcia@cccua.edu.

For more information, visit cccua.edu/basketball.

Like this: Like Loading...