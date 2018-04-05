Trap shoot, fireman challenge to raise funds for Mineral Springs VFD

The Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire Department will host a AYSSP trap shoot and “fireman challenge” as a fundraiser Saturday, May 12 at Rick Evans Grandview Prairie Conservation Education Center in Columbus.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a junior division (one round) and senior division (two rounds) with an entry fee of $10 per shooter.

Awards will be handed out for first, second and third places.

There will also be a “last man standing jackpot shoot” for $20 each shooter.

The fireman challenge is open to all fire departments with a $10 entry fee for each squad.

Door prizes will be given out every hour and concessions will be available all day.

For more information, contact Caleb Coulter at caleb.coulter@agfc.ar.gov

