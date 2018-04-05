Tollette man still missing

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

TOLLETTE – The search is on for a missing man from Tollette.

Alvin Dennis Thomas, 53, was last seen by his family on March 23. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office took a report from Thomas’ family (known as Dennis) on Tuesday, March 27.

Thomas’ mother Catherine Thomas (former mayor of Tollette), sister Denise, brother Allen, and nephew Keenan, all live together in the same house, Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins said via press release.

“Catherine, Denise, and Allen left the house on Friday evening (March 23) and went out of town for the weekend. Keenan and Dennis stayed at home and were there at the house when they left on Friday evening. When they returned home on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m., Dennis was not at home. Allen says Dennis’ car was parked in the yard with the windows down and appeared to be in the same place as when they left on Friday.”

Thomas – employed at Husqvarna – did not show up for work on March 26 or March 27 and “didn’t call-in to work or schedule off for these days. Co-workers and supervisors tried contacting Dennis as it was very out or character for him to miss work but were unable to make contact,” McJunkins explained.

“The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tollette area and the home. Neighbors and family members were interviewed and Dennis’ nephew, Keenan, said he saw Dennis late Saturday night (March 24) lying on the couch watching TV. The Sheriff’s Office learned that Dennis often would run for exercise and would run several miles at time, leaving his house and taking different routes, but often running on state Highway 355,” McJunkins said.

The HCSO, along with Arkansas State Police, K-9 search teams, and many volunteers – covered more than “four miles of highway between Mineral Springs and Tollette when we learned that a passer-by driving on Highway 355 (whom knew Dennis personally) saw him running” on that highway. Thomas was seen running on “Highway 355 in the area just south of Mine Creek Bridge on Sunday early evening (March 25) at approximately 6:30 p.m.” McJunkins confirmed that an extensive search of that area was conducted, including water ways in the area.

As of this press time, Thomas is still missing and has not reported to his job. His family is offering a reward for information leading to his safe return. If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the HCSO at (870) 845-2626 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

