SW Arkansas regional archives to host genealogy symposium

The Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives (SARA), a branch of the Arkansas State Archives (ASA), and the Arkansas Genealogical Society will host “Tracing Your Arkansas Roots: This Land is Your Land,” on Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the 1914 Schoolhouse in Historic Washington State Park located at 103 Franklin St., Washington, Ark.

The genealogy symposium will include three speakers on genealogical research of land records, maps and deeds. Featured speakers include:

Dr. John Dennis, University of Arkansas at Monticello

Chris Woodrow, New Boston Public Library (New Boston, Texas)

Joan Gould, Preservation Matters

The event is sponsored by the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives Foundation. The event is free and open to the public but requires guests to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tracing-your-arkansas-roots-this-land-is-your-land-tickets-44615046806. Deadline for registration is April 30. Lunch will be provided.

The Arkansas State Archives is a division of the Department of Arkansas Heritage and is responsible for collecting and maintaining the largest collection of historical materials on Arkansas in the world.

The State Archives has two branch locations; the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives is located in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives is located in Washington.

Other divisions of the Department of Arkansas Heritage include the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the Arkansas Arts Council, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Historic Arkansas Museum.

