Scholarship established for longtime Pike County 4-H assistant

A scholarship has been established in honor of longtime Pike County 4-H assistant Avonne Petty (second from right). The scholarship will be awarded to graduating seniors, or perhaps juniors and seniors in college, with no restrictions on where they choose to go to school. The 2018 winners were Ashley Terry (second from left) and Maria Eatmon (at right) ($1,000 each), pictured along with Ruth Clay, whose family endowed the scholarship, and Petty.

