Reward offered for information about damage to dock at Glenwood’s Caddo Pond

The Ouachita National Forest is offering a $250 reward to the public for credible information leading to the conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism of the Caddo Pond fishing dock on or around March 20.

Caddo Pond is located near Glenwood Ark., and is on the Caddo-Womble Ranger District. The pond is a very popular fishing spot, as well as the location for a youth fishing derby every fall.

The culprits apparently burned a hole in the pond’s dock.

Contact Forest Service Law Enforcement & Investigations at (501) 321-5361 or (501) 276-4269 if you have any information about this crime.

