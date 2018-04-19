Obituary: Melinda Rose Gerber

Melinda Rose Gerber died March 31, 2018 in Bend, Ore. Melinda was born Aug. 9, 1962 in Norfolk, Va. She was the daughter of Catherine Robinson owner of Arkansas Emporium. She passed away suddenly from a brain bleed (stroke). She was an architect by education but loved all forms of art from watercolors to quilting. Finding out that she was an O-blood type, she set in motion to donate all that she could. Red Cross pins indicated she donated over 3 gallons of blood. She was also an organ and tissue donator. At least four people were the recipients of her donations.

She is survived by her mother, Catherine Robinson of McCaskill; her stepfather, Dr. Adrian Robinson, also of McCaskill; a brother, George Gerber of Chula Vista, Calif., a sister, Theresa Ernst also of Gilchrist, Ore.

Graveside services will be Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Merrell Cemetery near McCaskill, Ark., under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

