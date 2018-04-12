Obituary: Joseph Edward Kolb, 85, of Green’s Chapel community

oseph Edward Kolb, 85, of the Green’s Chapel community died Monday, April 2, 2018.

He was born Aug. 6, 1932 in the Green’s Chapel community. He was a project accountant for Weyerhaeuser, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and was a member of the Green’s Chapel Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Bohannon and Viva Helen Curtis Kolb.

Survivors include: his wife, Ruth Cowgill Kolb of Lockesburg; two sons, Joseph Edward Kolb, Jr. and wife Terrie of Dallas, Texas, and Ronald David Kolb and wife Christine of Hot Springs; a daughter Susan Denise Kordie and husband Mark of Orange, Texas; three brothers, Bill Kolb of Green’s Chapel, Dennis Kolb of Little Rock, and Richard Kolb of Tulsa, Okla.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 in the Green’s Chapel Methodist Church with Bro. Carroll Jackson officiating. Burial followed in the Green’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

