Obituary: Jo Alta Copeland Spanhanks, 90, of Nashville

Jo Alta Copeland Spanhanks, 90, of Nashville, died Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Nashville.

She was born Nov. 27, 1927 in Saratoga, the daughter of the late Blufford Hugh and Murle Bettis Copeland.

She was a member of the Harvest Time Assembly of God in Murfreesboro, and was a personal care aide for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jessie Spanhanks; a sister, Mary Louise Copeland Reeder; two brothers, Clifford Copeland and Dale Copeland.

Survivors include: two sons, David Spanhanks and wife Joan, and Cecil Spanhanks all of Nashville; a daughter, Alta Spanhanks Bailey and husband Ray of Delight; a brother, Lloyd Copeland of Rockwall, Texas; also grandchildren great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, at Harvest Time Assembly of God in Murfreesboro, with Jon Funderburg officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Tabor Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...