Obituary: Jessica Nicole Willis McConnell, 27, of Hot Springs

Jessica Nichole Willis McConnell, 27, of Hot Springs died Friday, April 6, 2018.

She was born Nov. 6, 1990, in Hope, the daughter of Donnie Willis and Dorothy Kay Willis. She was a certified nurse aide.

Survivors include: a son, Zackary Alexander Keith; a daughter, Kayden Elizabeth Willis; her father and stepmother, Donnie and Anna Willis of Dierks; her mother, Dorothy Kay Willis of Arkadelphia; two sisters, Amanda Kay Willis of Little Rock and Crystal Renee Pinkerton of Lewisville.

Funeral services for Mrs. McConnell were at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 14, 2018, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel at Dierks with Dr. David Blase officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Joy Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Visitation was Friday, April 13 at the funeral home in Dierks.

