Obituary: James ‘Jet’ Edwin Tallant, 71, of Nashville

James “Jet” Edwin Tallant, age 71 of Nashville, passed away, Friday, April 20, 2018 at his home. He was born March 5, 1947 in Nashville to the late Walter B. Tallant and Ethel Jewel Wakefield Tallant.

He was retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone. Mr. Tallant was an Army veteran and served his country when he was called to do so. He enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles, watching football games, and had a heart bigger than life he was willing to help anyone. He was also an avid reader. Most of all he loved to visit, going to McDonalds joining the coffee drinkers. He never met a stranger and if he was around, fun was to be had.

Preceding him in death other than his parents, was two brothers; Billy and Jerry Tallant as well as a sister; Jewel Faye Bennett.

His survivors include: his wife, Denise; five children, Chris Tallant of Nashville, Brandon and wife Carrie Tallant of Morrilton, Ark., Charisse and husband Hank Huffman of Albuquerque, N.M., Kathrin Tallant of Nashville, and Michael and wife Tyanna Collins of Hot Springs, Ark.; a sister, Joyce and husband Ronald Geck of Deer Park, Texas, and one brother; Jim Tallant of Nashville; also 8 grandchildren, and a large host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Services were Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Interment followed in County Line Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. You may send the family an online sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

