Obituary: Gary Wayne Blagg, 69, of Wake Village, Texas

Gary Wayne Blagg, 69, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, April 15, 2018.

He was born Feb. 2, 1949 in De Queen, to Tom Blagg and the late Jean Nichols Blagg.

He was a retired radiology technician.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Blagg.

Survivors include: two daughters, Keli Blagg and Ashley Scharnweber; his father, Tom Blagg.

Graveside services were to be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Texarkana with Deacon Mike Reese officiating.

