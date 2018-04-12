Obituary: Eugene Fant, 89, of Kirby

Eugene Fant, age 89, of Kirby, passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018,at Howard Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 19, 1928, the son of Carlos Fant and Mary Simmons Fant. On April 24, 1952, he was married to Betty Jo Draper Fant who preceded him in death on March 14, 2011. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Dean Fant, Hershell Fant and Loy Fant; and his sister, Geneva Fant Mack.

Eugene loved his church family and served as an elder of the Daisy Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family at the river camp on the Little Missouri River. It was a place that he always called his little Heaven on Earth until he could be in the real Heaven; and now, he is there. He would be quick to tell you he had the prettiest and best grandchildren there were, and he always considered his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as his sisters and brothers.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Mike Haggard of Kirby; two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Karen Fant and Brent and Tasha Fant, all of Nashville; his brother, Samp Fant of Lockesburg; his sister, Athel Fant Ayers of Lockesburg; five granddaughters, and their husbands, Lori and Josh Harper, Misti and Jerry Strasner, Alissa and Kevin Kelley, Kasey Fant and Maya Fant; one grandson, Jonah Fant; and nine great-grandchildren, Reagon, Kendall, Jedidiah, Kimberly, Sophie, Samuel, Landon, Kamry and Taylor.

Services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Harold Vaughn officiating.

Visitation was Monday, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment was in Mount Joy Cemetery,

Pallbearers were Josh Harper, Kevin Kelley, Jerry Strasner, Paul Covington, Johnny Porter and Jason Porter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Destiny’s Promise Home for Orphans, PO Box 1951, Frankfort, IL 60423 or online at www.destinyspromise.org. It was from this place that Eugene’s ninth great-grandchild, Kimberly Strasner, was added to our family.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

Like this: Like Loading...