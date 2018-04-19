Obituary: Edna Mae Jewell King, 86, of Mauriceville, Texas

Edna Mae Jewell King, 86, of Mauriceville, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Born in Nashville, Ark., on May 11, 1931, Edna was the daughter of Verna Ann Walden Jewell and James L. Jewell.

She graduated from Nashville High School in 1949, where she played on the basketball team. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville, where she accepted Jesus as her Savior and served as Church Secretary her senior year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Verna and James Jewell; her loving husband, Fred King; and her sister, Sally Jewell Sherrod.

Edna is survived by her children, Steven King and wife Karen and Kathy Tirrill: siblings, Wilma Norman, Sara Johnson and husband McNeil, and Jack Jewell; brother-in-law, Bill Sherrod; 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Mauriceville, Texas, with burial following in West Orange, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.claybarfuneralhome.com.

