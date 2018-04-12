Obituary: Doyle Howard, 76, of Delight

Doyle Howard, age 76, of Delight, Ark., passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Arkadelphia, Ark. He was born on Feb. 18, 1942 in Clark County, Ark., the son of the late Doyle Virgil and Nancy Stockton Howard.

Mr. Howard was a member of the Delight Church of Christ, and the Pike County Masonic Lodge. He was a general contractor for 50 years, an avid turkey hunter and truly enjoyed his grandchildren and working.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Lingo Howard; two brothers, Felix Howard and Tommy Lee Howard; two sisters, Willie Glen Dowdle and Evelyn Sue Roberts.

Survivors include: two sons, Eddie Howard and wife Anna and their son Kane O’Neal of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Scott Howard and wife Kristy and their children Andrew and Abigail Howard of Delight, Ark.; two daughters, Donna McBride and children Ethan and Elizabeth of Delight, Ark., and Karen Lockwood and husband Jason and children Annabelle and Jake Lockwood of Delight, Ark.; a sister, Helen Stell of Delight, Ark.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation was 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, April 7, at the Delight Church of Christ in Delight, Ark.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Sunday, April 8, at the Delight Church of Christ with Wallace Alexander, Brent Alexander, and Roger Genung officiating. Burial followed in Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

