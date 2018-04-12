Obituary: Carl Ray Kerns, 59, of Mineral Springs

Carl Ray Kerns, 59, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018 in his home. He was born on Nov. 22, 1958 in Phoenix, Ariz., the son of the late Sanford Allen Kerns and Mary Taylor Kerns.

Carl had worked in maintenance for 24 years at Tyson Foods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Mary Kerns.

Survivors include: his wife of 42 years, Barbara Young Kerns; his children, Crystal Davis and husband Lonnie, Chris Kerns, Maggie Kerns, Joseph Kerns, Jennifer Watkins all of Mineral Springs, and Selena Porter of Little Rock, Ark.; his siblings, Marilyn Sepulpada and husband Juan of Mineral Springs, Jackie Ruggles of Phoenix, Ariz., Sammy Kerns of Phoenix, Ariz., Ricky Kerns and wife Wendy of Mineral Springs, Teresa Parker and husband Taylor of Mineral Springs, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews and friends.

A visitation was held Monday, April 9, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...