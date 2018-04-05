Obituaries: Shirley J. Chism of Irving, Illinois

Shirley J. (Walston) Chism of Irving, Ill., died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at her residence

She was born July 18, 1939 in Daisy, Ark., the daughter of the late Homer and Helen Furnatter Walston.

She was owner/operator of Chism Pit BBQ, and had been a cook at Howard County Memorial Hospital. She was a 1955 graduate of Nashville High School, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Nashville.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Walston and Billy Walston, and a grandchild, Walter Petra, Jr.

Survivors include: her children, Angie Petra and husband Allen, of Irving, Ill., and Debbie Allen Gilbert and husband Paul, of Terre Haute, Ind.; also grandchildren Brandon Petra, Kassie Petra Layton and Sherri Gilbert, all of Irving, Ill.; Hank Sanders of Florida, Richard Petra of Peoria, Ill., Nary Gilbert Butler of Witt, Ill., and Oscar Petra of Manteca, Calif.; also 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites were accorded.

