Obituaries: Raymond Spigner, 96, of White Cliffs

Raymond Spigner, age 96, of White Cliffs, Ark., passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 in White Cliffs, Ark.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1921 in Ben Lomond, Ark., the son of the late Wylie and Lola Pully Spigner.

Mr. Spigner served in the United States Army during WWII.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Spigner; two sons, Don Spigner and Roger Spigner; one daughter Patsy Crews; one brother Harold Spigner; and one sister Richadean Deloney.

Survivors include: his grandson Jason Spigner of White Cliffs, AR; three sons Jerry Spigner of Pearcy, AR; Dale Spigner of Nashville, AR; and Wesley Spigner of Point Cedar, AR. He will be missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 2, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 2, at Brownstown Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at Latimer Funeral Home.

