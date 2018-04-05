Obituaries: Raymond Ovay Faulkner, 94, of Umpire

Raymon Ovay Faulkner, 94, of Umpire, died Thursday, March 29, 2018 at St. Michael’s Health System in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born June 6, 1923 in Umpire, the son of the late William D. and Pearl Seals Faulkner.

He was a World War II Army veteran and was a member of the Umpire Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sybil Jean Faulkner; two sons, Jimmy Faulkner and Kenny Ray Faulkner; three sisters, Alice Smith, Ivol Keith and Myrl Dyer, and four brothers, Doyce Faulkner, Kelsey Faulkner, Harold Faulkner and Odell Faulkner.

Survivors include: his son Paul Faulkner of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Monday, April 2, 2018 at Umpire Holiness Church with Steve Green and Don Vaughn officiating.

Burial followed in the Bethel Cemetery under the Direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Saturday, March 31 at the funeral home in Dierks.

