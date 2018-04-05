Obituaries: Pauline V. Hunn, 89, of Sun City West, Arizona

Pauline V. Hunn, 89, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry in 2008 after 59 years of marriage.

She retired in 1987 after 28 years of service at Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, Desoto, Kan. Polly and Harry moved to Sun City West, Ariz., from Lawrence, Kan., in 1988. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Peoria, Ariz., and left a legacy of faith for her family

A Celebration of Life for Polly was held Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel, Sun City West.

She is survived by her daughter Marcia Turner (Ken), son Monte (Fran), daughter Monica Stavig (Wendell), 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Please join Polly’s family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.

Like this: Like Loading...