Obituaries: Michael Clark Dykes, 73, of De Queen

Michael Clark Dykes, 73, of De Queen, formerly of Nashville, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Baptist Health in Little Rock.

He was born July 18, 1944, in New Orleans, La., the son of the late Fred and Alice Clark Dykes.

He was a graduate of SAU and taught and coached at Nashville, Saratoga and at De Queen. He was a founder and member of the De Queen Optimist Club, and attended First Baptist Church in De Queen.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Pat Dykes.

Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Sharon Scoggin Dykes; three sons, Damon Dykes and wife Stephanie of Peachtree City, Ga., David Dykes and wife Fawn and Freddy Dykes and wife Rhia, all of De Queen; a brother Jimmy Dykes of Mandeville, La.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ken and Deb Young of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, Ark., with Bro. Glen Green officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

