Obituaries: Aubrey Lynn Smith, 84, of Nashville

Aubrey Lynn Smith, age 84 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018 at his home. He was born on Oct. 25, 1933 in Upsher County, Texas, the son of the late Otis Hugh and Beucie Flood Smith.

Dr. Smith graduated high school in Diana, Texas, in 1951. After graduating high school he married Jackie Fry on May 30, 1953. During this time he attended college at Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1957. He had a practice for 14 years in Perryville, Mo., before moving to Nashville in 1971 to be a USDA poultry inspector at the new Tyson plant. He retired from the USDA in 1995.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville since 1971. He loved life and enjoyed living on the farm. His children, grandchildren, and family meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Smith and sister in law Helen Smith; sister Nellie Plummer and brother-in-law Lavern Plummer; sister Jean Willeford and brother-in-law James Willeford; brothers-in-law Jimmy Fry, John Thornton, and Harold Vonsenden.

Survivors include: the love of his life for 64 years, Jackie Fry Smith; three sons, Mark Smith and wife Susan of Nashville, Ark., Russ Smith and wife Susie of Nashville, Ark. and Jerry Smith and wife Lori of Lexington, Ky.; two daughters, Patti Borek and husband Lee of Nashville, Ark., and Lori Harrison and husband Gary of Warren, Ark.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Bassham and husband Allen of Ore City, Texas, and Carolyn Reeves of Jefferson, Texas; as well as three sisters-in-law, Doris Thornton of Longview, Texas, Janie Vonsenden of Longview, Texas, and Juanita Fry of Maumelle, Ark.; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Nashville, with Rev. Jimmy Dale and Rev. James Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Memorial Park, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 119, Nashville, AR 71852.

You may send an online sympathy message at http://www.latimerfuneralhome.com/.

Like this: Like Loading...