NHS seniors earn top scholarships

Two Nashville High School seniors have received the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship.

They include Hunter Burton and Alyssa Rather.

Funded by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the award is “the most academically rigorous scholarship program offered for those graduating seniors scoring 32” or higher on the ACT and compiling at least a 3.5 gradepoint average, according to NHS Career Coach Amy Westfall.

The scholarship pays tuition, mandatory fees, room and board up to $10,000 per year.

Rather will attend the University of Central Arkansas and major in political science with a minor in presidential studies.

Burton will attend Arkansas Tech and major in chemistry.

Rather and Burton are involved in a number of school activities, including National Honor Society

